Oshkosh Man Martin E. McKeever Arrested on Federal Child Pornography Distribution Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on June 23, 2020, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging that (age: 51) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, possessed and distributed child pornography in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2252A(a)(2)(A) and 2252A(a)(5)(B).

McKeever is charged with two counts of distributing child pornography. Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of incarceration in federal prison upon conviction. He faces an additional charge of possession of child pornography, which carries a sentence of up to ten years’ imprisonment.

McKeever was arraigned on June 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. before the federal district court in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee Office, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

