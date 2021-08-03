Oregon Governor on Drought Pilot for Klamath Basin

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement of a $15 million drought pilot for agricultural producers in the Klamath Basin:

“The Klamath Basin is facing historic challenges from drought conditions that are creating hardships for the people, farms, ranches, communities, and ecosystems of the region. Today’s announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is a great step to help agricultural producers in the region. I appreciate the partnership of Secretary Vilsack and the Biden-Harris administration in helping to relieve hardship in the region, both through this new pilot and ongoing programs.

“What is clear is that, because of the ongoing impacts of climate change on the region, the Klamath Basin will continue to face too many demands for a limited and decreasing supply of water. We must continue to work towards a long-term drought solution for the region, and today’s relief efforts are a downpayment toward that goal.”