Oregon Governor Celebrates Passage of CHIPS Act

Governor Kate Brown Celebrates Passage of the CHIPS and Science Act

Salem, OR—Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act by President Joseph R. Biden:

“The passage of the CHIPS and Science Act is a monumental step towards ensuring the U.S. continues to lead the way in technology and manufacturing. This legislation represents $280 million of investments that will expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing and grow our high-tech workforce, which is critical for our businesses and working families.

“In Oregon, we are known as the Silicon Forest, having one of the densest concentrations of semiconductor activity in the country, which has spurred career opportunities and significant economic growth. The CHIPS Act will help ensure Oregon remains a leader in the semiconductor industry, allowing us to develop further technological innovations and grow our high-tech workforce.

“I’d like to thank Congress for passing the CHIPS Act, President Biden for signing it into law, and all the voices that supported this important legislation. Not only can we leverage these investments to advance technology and manufacturing, but we can also create living wage jobs with career pathways that will open the door of opportunity to many families who have been left behind.”