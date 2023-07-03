Oregon Gov. Seeks Applications – Columbia County District Attorney

Oregon Governor Kotek Seeks Applications to Fill Columbia County District Attorney Vacancy
Salem, OR (STL.News) Oregon Governor Kotek announced she would fill the vacancy for the Columbia County District Attorney position following notice of Jeffery Auxier’s resignation, which is effective July 7, 2023. Governor Kotek intends to fill the District Attorney vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.
The Governor’s Office welcomes applications from candidates with a diversity of backgrounds and experiences. Applicants must submit a District Attorney Interest Form to the Governor’s Office. Please note that the District Attorney Interest Form is not the same form that is used for judicial vacancies. The District Attorney Interest Form is available online: Interest Form.
Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Oregon law requires that, at the time of appointment, the appointee must be admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Oregon ( ORS 8.630 and ORS 8.640 ).
Questions regarding the appointment process should be directed to Shevaun Gutridge by emailing shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov or by calling (503) 378-6246.
SOURCE: Oregon Governor
