Operation Granite Shield Nets Seven Drug Arrests by Nashua police

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division and Problem Oriented Policing Unit in conjunction with Hudson Police Department, participated in Operation Granite Shield where seven individuals were arrested for various drug crimes, and various crimes frequently associated with criminal behavior related to drug activity. These individuals were Ashley Christopher, Nathan Tassie, Ashley Reeves, Nicholas Bissonette, Felicia Kendall, Stephanie Maynard, and Nathaniel Ciardelli.

Ashley Christopher, age 35, of 39 Burke Street, Nashua, NH, was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride, Class B Felony, Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Diazepam, Class B Felony, Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Tramadol Hydrochloride, Class B Felony, Acts Prohibited; Dealing/Possessing Prescription Drugs, Gabapentin, Class A Misdemeanor, and Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Marijuana, Violation. Christopher was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on August 6, 2020.

Nathan Tassie, age 24, of 40 Lock Street, Apartment A, Nashua, NH was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited, Possession of a Controlled Drug, Heroin/Fentanyl, Subsequent Offense, Class A Felony, and Operating after Certification as Habitual Offender, Class A Felony. Tassie was released on $300.00 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on August 6, 2020.

Ashley Reeves, age 28, of No Fixed Address, Nashua, NH, was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Heroin/Fentanyl, Subsequent Offense, Class A Felony. Reeves was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior CourtSouth on August 6, 2020.

Nicholas Bissonette, age 29, of 11 Bowers Landing, Apt #207, Merrimack, NH, was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Methamphetamine, Subsequent Offense, Class A Felony. Bissonette was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on August 6, 2020

Felicia Kendall, age 27, of No Fixed Address, Nashua, NH, was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Sale of a Controlled Drug, Methamphetamine, Special Felony (2 counts). Kendall was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on August 6, 2020.

Stephanie Maynard, age 34, of 16 Dexter Street, Nashua, NH, was arrested and charged with Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Heroin/Fentanyl, Class B Felony, Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Methamphetamine, Class B Felony, Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Cocaine, Class B Felony, and Acts Prohibited; Possession of a Controlled Drug, Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, Class B Felony. Maynard was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on August 6, 2020.

Nathaniel Ciardelli, age 26, of 21 Cottage Street, Apartment #C8, Nashua, NH, was arrested on an outstanding Capias out of the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South, original charge being Possession of a Controlled Drug, Felony. Ciardelli was held pending his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on July 1, 2020.

Citizens urged to call the Narcotics Hotline at 589-1665 with any information concerning illegal drug activity. If you have any further information regarding these cases, please call the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Line at 603589-1665. If you have any questions please contact Narcotics Intelligence Division Detective Lieutenant Robert Page at 603-594-3591 or Detective Sergeant Michael Welch at 603-589-6110.

