TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, September 5, drawing. The winning numbers were: 02, 06, 20, 34, and 44 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. That ticket was sold at Union Food Stores, 357 Union Blvd., Totowa in Passaic County.

