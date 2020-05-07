On the Occasion of Vesak Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish Buddhist communities everywhere, and all those who observe, a joyous and peaceful Vesak.

Today as we reflect on the life and teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, we remember and seek to uphold the timeless, universal principles of compassion, peace, and tolerance that are fundamental to the expression of the Buddhist faith.

Buddhist traditions offer a rich heritage that continue to enrich the world with their spiritual, intellectual, and cultural contributions today.

Today, in celebration of Vesak, we honor Buddhist communities here and across the world who contribute to the strength of our societies.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE