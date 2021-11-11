Oklahoma Governor Names New Adjutant General

Oklahoma City, OK (STL.News) Governor Kevin Stitt named Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino as The Adjutant General for Oklahoma and commander of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard.

Mancino has served as Assistant Adjutant General for the Oklahoma Army National Guard since September 2019. He has been a member of the National Guard for 35 years.

“I am pleased to promote General Mancino to this new role,” Gov. Stitt said. “He is a steady leader, a strategic thinker, an effective communicator and he is the perfect choice to lead the Oklahoma National Guard.”

Mancino played an integral leadership role on the Governor’s Solution Task Force during the initial stages of the state’s COVID-19 response. Previously, Mancino commanded a combat Task Force in Afghanistan from 2011-2012 and has three combat deployments.

“I am incredibly humbled to be selected by Governor Stitt to continue serving the State of Oklahoma in this new role,” said Brig. Gen. Mancino. “The men and women of the Oklahoma National Guard provide critical support for their fellow citizens wherever needed and being named Adjutant General is the honor of a lifetime.”

Mancino was commissioned in 1992 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Oklahoma State University. In previous assignments, he has served as the 90th Troop Command Commander, Oklahoma Army National Guard and Director of Information Technology/G6, Oklahoma Army National Guard, and has commanded at the company, battalion and brigade levels.

Prior to receiving his commission, Mancino served for six years as an enlisted soldier in the Oklahoma Army National Guard. He holds master’s and law degrees from the University of Oklahoma and completed a U.S. Army War College fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School in 2014.

Mancino assumes command from Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, who had served as adjutant general since November 2017.

“I appreciate General Thompson’s years of faithful service to our state and wish him well in his next chapter,” said Stitt.

“It has been a pleasure to serve with Major General Thompson and I want to express my gratitude for his leadership and his many years of service to Oklahoma’s citizen soldiers and airmen,” added Mancino.

Mancino’s appointment will require confirmation by the Oklahoma State Senate.