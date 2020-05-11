Oklahoma AG Hunter Comments Following Oral Arguments in McGirt v. Oklahoma at the U.S. Supreme Court

(STL.News) –Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the McGirt v. Oklahoma case.

“On behalf of the state of Oklahoma, I want to thank the U.S. Supreme Court justices for the time and attention given to this important case,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Our argument was based on the fact that the Muscogee (Creek) domain was disestablished by Congress to make way for Oklahoma as a new state for all citizens, including tribal members. Jimcy McGirt was appropriately tried in state court for raping a four-year-old girl who is a member of the Seminole tribe.

“Regardless of the outcome in this case, I want to assure both tribal and non-tribal citizens, my office will work with our tribal partners to uphold our longstanding mutually beneficial relationship to benefit all Oklahomans. I remain committed to growing these partnerships to uphold our history of goodwill.

“Finally, I want to commend Oklahoma Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani, who performed brilliantly under unprecedented circumstances. This is the first U.S. Supreme Court argument ever to be given from inside the state of Oklahoma. The countless hours of research and preparation by Mithun and the team of attorneys representing Oklahoma can never be understated. We also appreciate the broad support from groups across the state who filed briefs in favor of our argument.”

Justices are expected to rule on the case later this year.

