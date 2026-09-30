Officials to Discuss Berkeley Road-Rage Shooting Charges

BERKELEY, MO – September 30, 2026 (STL.News) Authorities are expected to discuss potential criminal charges stemming from a fatal road-rage confrontation in Berkeley that left a 59-year-old man dead after an encounter between two armed drivers last week.

The case centers on the Sept. 22 shooting near North Hanley Road and Frost Avenue in north St. Louis County. Berkeley police said the confrontation grew out of a dispute between two motorists who apparently did not know each other before meeting on the road.

The man killed in the shooting has been identified as Vance Townes, 59, whose death has drawn additional attention from family, friends and members of the St. Louis-area music community.

A 30-year-old driver involved in the confrontation fired five shots, according to Berkeley police. Investigators previously said both men possessed firearms, but only the younger driver fired.

The critical legal question facing investigators and prosecutors has been what happened in the moments immediately before the gunfire — including who displayed or pointed a weapon first and whether the surviving driver’s use of deadly force could legally be considered self-defense.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been reviewing the evidence collected by Berkeley police.

As of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, STL.News had not independently confirmed the specific charge or charges prosecutors may announce, and the surviving driver’s identity had not been established through the public records reviewed for this report.

Surveillance video central to Berkeley investigation

Surveillance recordings have played an important role in the investigation.

Berkeley police previously said multiple cameras captured portions of the confrontation. Investigators also interviewed witnesses and recovered firearms from the scene.

Major Steve Runge of the Berkeley Police Department told First Alert 4 shortly after the shooting that investigators were focused on determining what they could establish from the available evidence.

“At the end of the day, we need the truth — what can we prove?” Runge said.

Runge also described surveillance footage as particularly valuable to investigators trying to reconstruct the encounter.

That evidence matters beyond establishing that shots were fired. Police already acknowledged that the surviving driver fired the fatal shots. Instead, the investigation has focused on the circumstances immediately preceding the shooting and whether the evidence supports criminal prosecution.

Police said the surviving driver cooperated with investigators following the shooting.

Road dispute escalated before fatal encounter

According to Berkeley police, the incident began around 11 p.m. Sept. 22 as the two motorists traveled near Frost Avenue.

Police said the 30-year-old driver believed a vehicle behind him might be a police car and began driving cautiously. The other motorist apparently became frustrated with the driver’s speed, and the situation escalated.

The two vehicles eventually ended up near the North Hanley Road and Frost Avenue intersection, where the confrontation turned deadly.

Initial news reports offered differing descriptions of exactly how the drivers arrived at the location and which driver followed the other. Because investigators subsequently emphasized the importance of surveillance video in determining the sequence of events, those early descriptions should not be treated as a final determination of what occurred.

What authorities have consistently reported is that the encounter began as a driving dispute, both men were armed during the eventual confrontation, and the 30-year-old driver fired five rounds.

Townes was killed.

Police recovered both firearms as part of their investigation.

Authorities also said a woman and two children were inside the surviving driver’s vehicle when the shooting occurred, according to reporting by FOX 2.

Self-defense question became focus of investigation

The presence of firearms on both sides made the sequence of events especially important to the prosecutor’s review.

Investigators have been attempting to establish which person first displayed or threatened the other with a firearm and whether the surviving driver reasonably believed deadly force was necessary.

Those determinations can substantially affect whether prosecutors believe the evidence supports criminal charges.

A fatal shooting does not automatically result in a homicide charge. Prosecutors must evaluate the available evidence and determine whether they believe they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a criminal offense occurred.

Similarly, an assertion of self-defense does not by itself resolve an investigation. Authorities examine physical evidence, video, witness statements, and the conduct of those involved before, during, and after a confrontation.

That is why surveillance footage has become so important in the Berkeley investigation.

Runge previously said investigators were examining the video specifically to determine who produced a firearm first.

The surviving driver was taken into custody following the shooting and cooperated with investigators. Runge said the man had no criminal history at the time.

Townes remembered as St. Louis-area musician

The death has also resonated beyond the circumstances of the shooting.

His family remembered Townes as a husband, father, grandfather, and musician with a longtime passion for singing and playing guitar.

An obituary published this week described Townes as a “gifted musician” whose life was shaped by music. Funeral arrangements list visitation for Oct. 1 at Paul Funeral Home in St. Charles, followed by a funeral service.

A fundraising page organized for the family says Townes performed with the band BADD TATTOO and was known for his singing and guitar playing.

His death occurred suddenly during what police have described as an encounter between two people who apparently had no previous relationship.

Runge expressed frustration over the circumstances while discussing the investigation last week, noting that the two men had apparently been going about their lives before crossing paths during a dispute over driving.

The case illustrates how quickly an encounter on the road can escalate when anger and firearms become part of the confrontation.

Prosecutor’s decision could clarify unanswered questions

An announcement from authorities could provide the clearest official account yet of what investigators believe happened.

If prosecutors file charges, supporting court documents could reveal additional details from surveillance recordings, witness interviews and police statements that have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Those records could also clarify the identity of the surviving driver and explain why prosecutors believe his actions either did or did not satisfy the requirements for a criminal charge.

The investigation has already demonstrated why early descriptions of rapidly developing incidents can change as additional evidence becomes available.

An initial First Alert 4 report said Townes followed the other motorist to the parking lot, exited his vehicle, and threatened him. Later reporting from the station emphasized that police were still reviewing surveillance footage to determine who drew a firearm first — a question investigators said could determine whether the shooting constituted self-defense or resulted in criminal charges.

For that reason, STL.News is treating the precise sequence preceding the gunfire as part of the continuing investigation rather than as an established fact until authorities release their findings.

The shooting occurred in Berkeley, a municipality in northern St. Louis County near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The case has remained under review since the Sept. 22 confrontation.

Additional information is expected as Berkeley police and prosecutors discuss the charging decision.

CLICK to read our initial article about this event.

STL.News will update this report when the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office releases the defendant’s identity, specific charges, and supporting allegations.

Any person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. Criminal charges are allegations and do not prove guilt.