Official Statement from PerkinElmer in Response to Reuters Article Published on May 18, 2020

WALTHAM, MA (STL.News) PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) supports government efforts to identify and prevent abusive practices in healthcare. PerkinElmer has received subpoenas from the government regarding investigations into third parties, and has fully cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so. The Company is not aware of, and has not received any information regarding, wrongdoing by PerkinElmer, as implied by Reuters, nor does PerkinElmer have any information that the Company or any of our personnel are the target of a government investigation.