O’Connell’s Pub Closing Threatens St. Louis History

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 18, 2026 (STL.News) O’Connell’s Pub survived the disappearance of St. Louis’ legendary Gaslight Square by packing up much of the old restaurant—including its wooden bar, fixtures, and two chandeliers associated with the 1904 World’s Fair—and moving them to a 1905 Anheuser-Busch tavern building on Shaw Avenue.

More than half a century later, that second home is now facing its own ending.

O’Connell’s Pub, one of St. Louis’ longest-running family-owned restaurants and a surviving physical connection to several chapters of the city’s history, plans to close after owner John Parker said years of difficult financial conditions and a particularly punishing summer made continued operation unsustainable.

Parker hopes to keep the restaurant at 4652 Shaw Avenue, near South Kingshighway, operating through March 17, 2027, allowing O’Connell’s to celebrate one final St. Patrick’s Day.

There is no guarantee it will make it that long.

Parker has said the final closing date depends on whether the restaurant generates enough business to continue paying its bills.

The potential closure is therefore about considerably more than losing another neighborhood restaurant.

O’Connell’s contains physical pieces of the original Gaslight Square pub, including fixtures that were moved across St. Louis in 1972. Its current home is itself a building dating to 1905. Two chandeliers inside the restaurant are identified by O’Connell’s and independent historical reporting as having come from the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

The restaurant effectively connects three different periods of St. Louis history under one roof: the World’s Fair era, the city’s brewing and tavern history, and the rise and fall of Gaslight Square.

Now that history’s future is uncertain.

O’Connell’s Began in Gaslight Square

A minor discrepancy remains in the historical record about exactly when O’Connell’s opened.

O’Connell’s official history says the pub was founded in 1962 in Gaslight Square.

Detailed historical reporting by St. Louis Magazine and other accounts place its opening in the fall of 1961, at 454 N. Boyle Ave.

Rather than choose between conflicting records, the safest conclusion is that O’Connell’s traces its beginning to 1961-62, during the height of the Gaslight Square era.

Historical accounts identify the original operators as Jack Seltzer, Ray Gottfried, and Frank Mormino.

They named the establishment after Daniel O’Connell, the 19th-century Irish political leader.

Jack Parker wasn’t the original founder.

He became the man who transformed O’Connell’s into the institution generations of St. Louis residents would eventually know.

Parker was a regular customer and later worked behind the bar. In 1965, after the original business had gone through ownership changes, Parker acquired O’Connell’s.

Under Parker, the pub became part of the distinctive culture that made Gaslight Square one of St. Louis’s most famous entertainment districts.

When Gaslight Square Died, O’Connell’s Escaped

Gaslight Square’s heyday didn’t last.

The district that had attracted musicians, entertainers, restaurants, bars, and nightlife declined rapidly during the 1960s.

By the early 1970s, much of the once-busy entertainment district was gone.

Parker faced a decision: close with the neighborhood or move.

He moved.

But what happened next is what makes O’Connell’s historically unusual.

Parker didn’t merely rent another restaurant space and hang an O’Connell’s sign over the door.

He moved the pub.

Historical accounts say Parker packed up the woodwork and fixtures from the Gaslight Square location and transported them to the building at Shaw Avenue and South Kingshighway.

O’Connell’s own history says the move included the original wooden bar, chairs, booths, kitchen equipment and two chandeliers from the 1904 World’s Fair.

Other historical accounts describe wood panels, mirrors and beveled-glass windows among the materials transplanted from the original location.

That means O’Connell’s operating today isn’t simply a restaurant inspired by a vanished Gaslight Square establishment.

Substantial physical pieces of the old pub survived because Parker carried them out.

The World’s Fair Connection

O’Connell’s connection to the 1904 World’s Fair deserves particular care because it’s easy to misunderstand.

The current O’Connell’s building was not constructed for the World’s Fair.

O’Connell’s official history says Anheuser-Busch built the building in 1905, one year after the Louisiana Purchase Exposition—the event remembered as the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

The World’s Fair connection instead comes from inside the restaurant.

O’Connell’s identifies two chandeliers Parker brought from the Gaslight Square location as originating with the 1904 World’s Fair.

St. Louis Magazine’s historical reporting independently identifies the same two chandeliers as World’s Fair fixtures.

That distinction matters.

The Shaw Avenue building represents St. Louis’ early 20th-century brewery and tavern history.

The chandeliers represent a connection to the World’s Fair.

And the other fixtures Parker moved represent Gaslight Square.

Those histories eventually converged inside the same restaurant.

The Building Has Its Own History

The building at 4652 Shaw Ave. predates O’Connell’s occupancy by nearly seven decades.

According to O’Connell’s history, Anheuser-Busch built it in 1905, and it went through several uses before Parker acquired the property.

That history reflects an era when St. Louis breweries had extensive relationships with neighborhood saloons and taverns throughout the city.

Parker moved O’Connell’s into the building in 1972, and the pub has operated there for more than five decades.

Instead of modernizing away the old building’s character, O’Connell’s became known for preserving it.

That became part of the attraction.

O’Connell’s official description says the restaurant rarely makes significant changes. The philosophy was essentially that if something wasn’t broken, there was little reason to change it.

For generations of customers, that consistency was precisely the point.

But Parker now says the restaurant industry’s changing economics have turned that strength into a difficult business problem.

The Restaurant Says the Numbers No Longer Work

John Parker took control of O’Connell’s after his father died in June 2020.

The younger Parker initially operated the business with his sisters, Victoria Parker and Elizabeth Parker Cruz. He later bought out their interests.

His arrival could hardly have come at a more difficult moment.

The restaurant industry was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by labor shortages, inflation, supply-chain disruptions and major changes in customer behavior.

Parker has now said O’Connell’s expenses have exceeded its revenues for approximately six years.

That is Parker’s account of the restaurant’s finances; O’Connell’s is privately held, and STL.News has not independently reviewed its financial statements.

The immediate problem appears to have become considerably worse during 2026.

Parker described the summer as extremely difficult and told St. Louis Magazine that Labor Day week was O’Connell’s worst week in the previous three years.

He told First Alert 4 that rising operating expenses, customers eating out less frequently, changing demand for services such as carryout, and substantially higher beef costs have made the business increasingly difficult to operate.

For a restaurant famous for its ground-sirloin hamburgers and roast beef sandwiches, beef costs matter most.

Parker said his beef costs had roughly doubled.

That figure describes O’Connell’s own purchasing experience and should not be interpreted as a claim that all restaurant beef prices nationally doubled.

The larger issue, according to Parker, is straightforward: regardless of how beloved a restaurant may be, it cannot continue indefinitely when its financial model no longer works.

A Restaurant Famous for Not Changing

An uncomfortable irony runs through O’Connell’s current predicament.

One of the restaurant’s greatest strengths has always been that it doesn’t feel like everything else.

It isn’t built around walls of televisions.

It doesn’t continually reinvent itself around new restaurant trends.

It has long emphasized conversation, straightforward food and the atmosphere of a traditional pub.

Customers could return years later and find something familiar.

Parker acknowledged the contradiction in discussing the closing with First Alert 4.

Restaurants serving today’s public have to respond to changing expectations, he said, while much of O’Connell’s charm comes precisely from not changing.

Parker had already identified that challenge when he put the restaurant up for sale in 2024.

He talked publicly then about how dramatically the business had changed since the 1980s and 1990s.

O’Connell’s once benefited substantially from late-night business and a 3 a.m. liquor license. Parker said younger customers no longer stayed out in the same way, while contemporary nightlife increasingly revolved around televisions, entertainment, and other experiences.

He also recognized that restaurants needed to maximize revenue from different sources.

O’Connell’s wasn’t designed around that philosophy.

Parker Tried to Find Someone to Preserve It

When Parker put O’Connell’s up for sale in 2024, he didn’t talk as though he wanted to simply unload a piece of real estate.

His stated objective was finding someone who understood the pub.

Parker told St. Louis Magazine that his first priority after his father’s death had been saving the restaurant and preserving both its memories and building.

He wanted a successor who would continue operating O’Connell’s as O’Connell’s.

Sauce Magazine reported that Parker had received significant interest and was concerned about finding someone who understood what the restaurant represented rather than a buyer interested only in redevelopment.

That concern takes on additional significance considering what is inside the property.

A sale of O’Connell’s isn’t simply a transfer of restaurant equipment.

The building contains fixtures that have carried St. Louis’s history for generations.

A Sale Appeared to Save O’Connell’s

For a time this summer, it appeared Parker had succeeded.

In June, O’Connell’s announced what was widely reported as the restaurant’s sale.

The unidentified new owners were expected to take control during the first quarter of 2027.

That created the impression that O’Connell’s would survive beyond the Parker family’s ownership.

Three months later, that outcome is no longer expected.

Parker and O’Connell’s have since clarified that the contemplated transaction wasn’t scheduled to close until the first quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, O’Connell’s financial condition deteriorated to the point where Parker became uncertain whether the restaurant could remain operating until then.

O’Connell’s also said the prospective buyer group was experiencing similar economic pressures.

After discussions, the parties decided to go in different directions.

The distinction matters because some descriptions characterize the situation as a completed sale that collapsed.

The public statements indicate something more complicated: a future transaction had been contemplated, but deteriorating business conditions made the path to that closing increasingly uncertain.

One Final St. Patrick’s Day — If It Can Get There

Parker’s goal now is March 17, 2027.

That would give O’Connell’s one final St. Patrick’s Day.

But Parker isn’t promising that date.

The restaurant says it will remain open as long as it can financially sustain operations, with March 17 serving as the absolute latest closing date under the current plan.

O’Connell’s has encouraged longtime customers to return before the doors close and has specifically asked customers holding gift cards to use them.

The months leading into winter could help.

Parker has said the nearby Missouri Botanical Garden’s Garden Glow season historically generates valuable customer traffic for O’Connell’s.

But seasonal strength cannot compensate indefinitely for weak business during the rest of the year.

Whether O’Connell’s reaches St. Patrick’s Day may therefore depend partly on whether generations of customers return for one last visit.

O’Connell’s Is Not the Only Longtime Restaurant Closing

The announcement comes during a difficult period for several established St. Louis restaurants.

Recent closures or announced closures have included longtime or prominent local establishments such as Bailey’s Range, Chocolate Bar, Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria, BJ’s Bar and Restaurant and Grace Meat + Three.

Other locally owned restaurant operators have also recently reduced their footprints.

Those closures do not by themselves prove that the entire St. Louis restaurant industry is in financial distress.

Restaurants close for many reasons, including ownership changes, leases, retirement, debt, changing neighborhoods, competition, and individual business decisions.

But Parker told First Alert 4 that other longtime restaurant and bar operators have expressed concerns similar to his about how difficult the current operating environment has become.

That makes O’Connell’s worth examining as more than an isolated closing.

Its experience raises questions about whether rising food, labor, and operating costs combined with changes in consumer spending are putting disproportionate pressure on older independent restaurants whose business models weren’t built around delivery, technology, and multiple modern revenue streams.

What Happens to the History?

There is another question that becomes increasingly important as the final day approaches:

What happens to the historic contents of O’Connell’s?

The two World’s Fair chandeliers have survived for more than a century.

The wooden bar and other fixtures survived the Gaslight Square fire.

Parker’s decision to move those objects in 1972 preserved physical pieces of a St. Louis entertainment district that otherwise largely disappeared.

STL.News has not found a definitive public statement explaining what will happen to those historic fixtures if O’Connell’s closes and no buyer is willing to continue operating the pub.

They could potentially remain with the property, be sold, moved, preserved elsewhere, or handled in some other way.

Until Parker or another authorized party publicly explains their disposition, their future should be considered unresolved.

The same is true of the restaurant itself.

Parker has announced a closing plan, but the property has previously been marketed for sale, and his earlier objective was finding someone capable of preserving O’Connell’s.

Whether another potential buyer could emerge before March remains unknown.

More Than a Restaurant Closing

St. Louis has lost thousands of restaurants during the decades O’Connell’s has been operating.

This one is different because O’Connell’s carries pieces of several earlier St. Louis eras.

Its history begins in Gaslight Square in 1961-62.

Jack Parker acquired it in 1965.

When Gaslight Square was dying, Parker moved the pub in 1972 instead of letting it disappear with the neighborhood.

He transported the wooden bar, fixtures, furniture, and two chandeliers associated with the 1904 World’s Fair into a building Anheuser-Busch constructed in 1905.

O’Connell’s then survived another half-century.

It became known for hamburgers, roast beef, Guinness, and an atmosphere that resisted many of the changes transforming the restaurant industry around it.

That resistance helped make O’Connell’s what generations of customers loved.

It may also have made adapting to today’s restaurant economics more difficult.

Parker now faces the same basic calculation his father faced when Gaslight Square collapsed more than five decades ago.

Jack Parker responded by moving.

This time, there may be nowhere else to go.

If O’Connell’s closes as planned, St. Louis will lose more than a 65-year-old restaurant.

It will lose one of the city’s remaining operating links to Gaslight Square, housed inside a 1905 tavern and illuminated by chandeliers tied to the 1904 World’s Fair.

The restaurant survived the disappearance of one St. Louis era by carrying part of it with it.

Whether those pieces of history survive the end of O’Connell’s is now part of the story.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article about O’Connell’s.

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