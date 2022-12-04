NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March

is likely to get a strategic investor for its arm NTPC Green Energy by March 2023, which will help raise up to ?3,000 crore for implementing renewables projects in the country. “NTPC is in the process of roping in a strategic investor for its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy. The company wants to raise ?2,000 crore to ?3,000 crore through this transaction, which is likely to be completed during this fiscal year or by March 2023,” a source said.

The source told that some pension funds, equity investors and big firms had evinced their interest to invest in NTPC Green Energy.

