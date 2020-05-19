Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.45

FALLS CHURCH, VA (STL.News) The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 1, 2020.

“Our focus during the COVID-19 pandemic is on maintaining the health and well-being of our employees and delivering national security solutions for our customers. We also continue to execute a balanced capital deployment strategy that calls for investments in our business and a competitive dividend for shareholders,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president.

