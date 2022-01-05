North Dakota Governor waives hours of propane Drivers

BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane.

North Dakota faces extremely low inventories of propane as a result of market conditions impacted by severe seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands, the order states. Waiving the hours of service requirement will help carriers avoid delays and deliver propane to meet the state’s needs.

The 30-day waiver is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

