North Carolina State Prison Offender Dies after Testing Positive for COVID-19

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) A Pender Correctional Institution offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital.

“His death is saddening, and we are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

The offender tested positive for the virus when he was hospitalized on Sept. 22. His conditioned worsened and he died on Oct. 1.

The offender was a male in his early-60s who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Prisons leadership has taken more than four dozen actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus.