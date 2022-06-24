North Carolina Governor on SC Overturning Roe v. Wade

Governor Cooper Statement on Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement:

“For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room.”