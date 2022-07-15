North Carolina Governor Offers Reward for Information

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Northampton County Murder

Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Erskine Reginald Lawrence, age 50.

On June 14, 2021, members of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office found Mr. Lawrence in the yard of his residence on Mills Street in Severn, North Carolina. The medical examiner concluded that Mr. Lawrence died from gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 534-2611, Northampton Co. Crimestoppers at (252) 534-1110 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.