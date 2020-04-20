North Carolina Gov. Cooper Shares North Carolina Testing Update with Vice President

(STL.News) – Governor Roy Cooper today joined a call with the Vice President and governors from around the country. Governor Cooper gave an update on what North Carolina is doing through its Testing Surge Workgroup to increase testing in North Carolina. In particular, the Governor highlighted efforts to diversify the supply chain for testing so that labs aren’t all relying on the same supplies from the same vendors.

The Vice President was complimentary of North Carolina’s efforts. Governor Cooper made clear that North Carolina still needs more supplies and personal protective equipment from the federal government.

Governor Cooper shared the following statement on the call:

“I appreciate the open lines of communication that North Carolina has with the White House. Right now, North Carolina has 14 labs able to test for COVID-19, but to continue increasing our testing numbers we need help from the federal government getting more testing supplies and personal protective equipment. More testing is necessary to be able to start lifting restrictions in a safe way.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE