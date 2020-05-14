Nordstrom to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 28

SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s first quarter financial results. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on May 28, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. ET:

Access the slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

Alternatively, for audio-only dial (201) 689-8354.

To listen to the REPLAY: