Nordstrom to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 28

SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s first quarter financial results. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.
To listen to the LIVE conference call on May 28, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. ET:
- Access the slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.
- Alternatively, for audio-only dial (201) 689-8354.
To listen to the REPLAY:
- The slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.
- A telephone playback will be available at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, enter Conference ID 13703701, beginning approximately three hours after the live conference call through the close of business on June 4, 2020.