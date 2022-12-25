Nifty F&O Strategy: Look for fresh longs if Nifty crosses 18,400, says ICICI Direct

Strategy Positions:

Buy one lot Nifty January 25 Future at 17,993, buy one lot January 25 17,800 put at 245 & Sell one lot of 18,400 Call at 139.

Rationale



Global equities witnessed some profit taking after the FOMC meet last week and Nifty also gave away most of the gains and closed the week with near 1% losses. However, broader markets did relatively better and the small cap index closed the week in green. Going ahead we expect levels near 18,000-18,200 to act as immediate support levels and expect recovery towards fresh highs in the coming week.

From the options front, sharp decline post Fed meet has resulted in heavy Call writing at ATM and OTM strikes. While the put base is at ATM 18,300 strike, Call bases are much stronger at 18,400 and higher strikes. Hence, a move above 18,400 should be looked for fresh longs in the index.

The concern regarding high premium and low volatility has subsided significantly as Nifty premium has declined from the highs of near 130 to just 50 points. FIIs net longs have come down sharply from over 1 lac contracts at inception of the series to just 12,000 contracts due to fresh short build up. On the other hand, Volatility index has also moved towards 14 levels providing some comfort.

The recent weakness in the markets is triggered by weak global cues. Historically, we have seen Indian markets witnessing some positive flows in the second half of December. Hence, we believe instead of sector specific, heavyweights across the sectors may perform in market recovery.

Keeping the view of rebound in the market we feel traders should take protected strategies like collar strategies where risk will be limited.

(The author, Raj Deepak Singh is Head – F&O of ICICIdirect Research.)

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)