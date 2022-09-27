Nifty Bank: Key levels to watch out for on Wednesday

Nifty Bank continued to be under selling pressure for the fifth day in a row and ended 257 points lower at 38,359. The index ended below its 50-DMA at 38,655.3, after which analysts said the sentiment turned negative.

Chart readers said more weakness is in line for the banking index as heavyweights are not showing resilience to the free fall. A close below the 38,000 level would stretch the banking index towards the 37,200 mark.

Here’s how analysts read the Nifty Bank pulse:

Rupak De,

Bank Nifty slipped below the previous session’s low. The momentum indicator is in a bearish crossover. The trend looks negative.

On the lower end, it may fall towards 38,000. Below 38K, the index may drift down towards 37,700-37,500. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 38,800-39,000.

Chandan ,

It formed a Bearish candle on the daily scale and has been making lower highs – lower lows from the last five sessions. Now, till it remains below 38,888 zones, weakness could be seen towards 38,000 and 37,777 zones, whereas hurdles are placed at 38,888 and 39,250 zones.



