New York Man Sentenced for Straw Purchasing and Unlawfully Possessing Firearms

NORFOLK, Va. – A Brooklyn, New York, man was sentenced today to 72 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and aiding and abetting a straw purchase firearm transaction, both part of a large gun trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Joseph Alexander Johnson, 38, spearheaded an interstate straw purchasing and gun trafficking conspiracy in which members were responsible for the illegal purchase, sale, and transport of at least 43 firearms, including AR-type firearms loaded with large-capacity magazines, between Virginia and New York. He organized and led the conspiracy, managing every aspect of it. As a felon, he could not lawfully obtain or possess a firearm, so he instead recruited at least three straw purchasers, all young women with no criminal records, to buy them for him. Once the straw purchasers obtained the guns and transferred them to him or his co-defendant, Tysohn Stevens, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, Johnson marketed the illegally purchased firearms over Facebook to many felons and gang members throughout Brooklyn.

Stevens pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and will be sentenced on February 24.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Christopher Amon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Jackson prosecuted the case.

