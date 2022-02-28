New York Governor Directed to Divest Funds from Russia

Governor Hochul Signs Executive Order Directing State Agencies and Authorities to Divest Public Funds from Russia

Read Executive Order 14 Here

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul directed all New York State agencies and authorities to review and divest public funds from Russia following Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine. New York State is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, remains engaged with the Biden administration and is prepared to support refugees of the crisis and welcome them to the state.

“Russia has chosen to attack democracy and we will stand with Ukraine as we condemn these atrocities,” Governor Hochul said. “Our state will not permit its own investment activity, whether directly or indirectly, to aid Russia as it commits these human rights violations. New York is home to the largest population of Ukrainians in the United States – they are our family and an attack on them is an attack on us all. We will make our statements and values known and show solidarity with Ukraine as we rebuke this assault on democracy.”