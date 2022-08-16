New York Governor at Indian Independence Day Event

Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks at Indian Independence Day Event

(STL.News) Governor Hochul: “In the United States, we stand firm with that same shared understanding of what it’s like to reject colonial rule, to embrace democracy and to foster our shared democratic values of inclusion, pluralism equality, freedom of speech, and of course, freedom of religion. So, these are the values that bind us together. India, United States of America, it is shared, and we learned from each other.”

Hochul: “On behalf of myself and the people of New York, I’m here to declare that New York’s strength is the diversity of our people. Much of this is rooted in India and we have a long tradition. Therefore, I will continue to officially proclaim August 15th, 2022 as India Independence Day.”

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks at an Indian Independence Day Event in Queens.

VIDEO of the event is available on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.

AUDIO of the event is available here.

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor’s Flickr page.

Read more about New York: