New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Statement on the Passing of Monsey Stabbing Victim

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Statement on the Passing of Monsey Stabbing Victim Josef Neumann

(STL.News) – “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Josef Neumann, who suffered brutal stab wounds after an attacker invaded the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg on the final night of Hanukkah three months ago.

“This repugnant attack shook us to our core, demonstrating that we are not immune to the hate-fueled violence that we shamefully see elsewhere in the country.

“The morning after that horrific night, I went to Rabbi Rottenberg’s home and apologized on behalf of the family of New York and I promised him we would enact a first-in-the-nation law that calls this hate what it is: domestic terrorism. White supremacists, anti-Semites, anti-LGBTQ white nationalists — these are Americans committing mass hate crimes against other Americans, and the punishment for their vile acts must fit their crimes. These acts of hate may not have started in New York, but they must end in New York.

“I am going to rename this legislation in honor of Mr. Neumann, and I am calling on the state legislature to pass it in the budget due April1. We owe it to Mr. Neumann, his family and the entire family of New York to get it done now.”

