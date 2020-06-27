New York Dept. of Health Announces Counties Across the State to Receive Million – COVID-19

New York State Department of Health Announces Counties Across the State to Receive Million from Enhanced Medicaid Funds in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

NYS Medicaid Program Granted 6.2 Percent Increase in Federal Medical Assistance Funds

ALBANY, NY (STL.News) The New York State Department of Health today announced the allocation to counties of $323 million in enhanced Medicaid matching funds initially provided for in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The federal statute, for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic period, increased Medicaid reimbursement by 6.2 percent

“While COVID-19 infection rates are dropping and New York State has effectively flattened the curve, we’re still feeling the significant human and financial toll of this virus,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “Governor Cuomo has been a fierce advocate for increased federal funding, and while this allotment will help the state and counties support programs important to our pandemic response, more federal funding is critically needed.”

The projected six-month benefit (January – June 2020) to localities is estimated to be $323 million. The allocation amounts available here are estimates, and the final support for each county will be based spending levels and could be impacted by further changes to federal guidance.

Since fiscal year (FY) 2016, New York State has taken over all growth in Medicaid costs from local governments, holding their collective annual contribution at $7.6 billion. The enhanced FMAP support they will now receive will lower this contribution.

