New Orleans Police Wanted Shoplifter in the Third District Harrison Avenue

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) New Orleans – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the unknown female subject involved in a shoplifting incident that occurred on June 30, 2020.

The unknown subject entered Walgreen’s located in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue and removed two bottles of alcohol from the shelf and placed them into her gray purse. She was confronted by a store employee, but the woman exited the store without paying for the items. She was seen entering and exiting the passenger side of a red Nissan Altima bearing Louisiana license plate 737DHD.

The unknown subject is believed to be between 30-35 years old. She stands about 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has black and blonde braids and was wearing a burgundy Popeyes shirts with a gold name tag and tan pants.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and whereabouts of the unknown subject is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-866-903-STOP.

