New Orleans Police Sought Vehicle of Interest, Occupants in Homicide Investigation

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking to locate the pictured vehicle of interest and its occupant(s) in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 3, 2020 in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Nissan Maxima with tinted side windows and chrome accents near its front and rear windows.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Christopher Puccio at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

