New Orleans: George Floyd To Be Remembered, Said Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) Tonight, at the request of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the City of New Orleans will pay tribute to George Floyd with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome being lit in his high school colors, crimson and gold. The Superdome is partnering on this effort to join in the call for racial equality for everyone.

“As we continue to mourn the loss of George Floyd, along with others who have been the victim of violence by police officers, we will seek to remember him and honor his memory. Last week, we showed the world that we can march, protest and be heard, and do so peacefully and respectfully. We will continue to demand justice and ensure that our police officers remain a positive presence in our own community,” said Mayor Cantrell.

“The LSED is saddened by the tragic and needless loss of life and injustices carried out upon George Floyd. The LSED will support any and all efforts to bring the citizens of our country together,” said Chairman Kyle France, LSED.

Mayor Cantrell was in turn responding to a request from Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, Floyd’s hometown. Crimson and gold are the colors of Houston’s Yates High School, the alma mater of Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn.

