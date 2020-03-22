New Jersey Governor Murphy Announces Departmental Actions to Expand Access to Telehealth and Tele-Mental Health Services in Response to COVID-19

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced departmental actions from the Department of Human Services, Department of Banking and Insurance, Department of Treasury, Department of Health, Department of Children and Family Services and the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs to ensure New Jerseyans have access to telehealth and tele-mental health services to the greatest extent possible during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Governor directed departments to identify opportunities to support broader access and departments have identified opportunities to do so, including the waiving of co-pays, allowing the use of telephonic telehealth and tele-mental health services, allowing patients to use services from the comfort of their own homes, and increasing flexibility in the technological platforms used to deliver services and more.

Last week, Governor Murphy signed legislation (A3860), which authorizes any health care practitioners to provide telemedicine and telehealth services for the duration of the public health emergency declared by the Governor.

“As we continue to strengthen our health care system to meet the medical demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to telehealth and tele-mental health services for New Jerseyans will be more important than ever before,” said Governor Murphy. “These actions will ensure that our most vulnerable residents have flexible access to vital health care services from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

