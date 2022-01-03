New Hampshire Governor On Bill Gardner Retirement

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner – the country’s longest serving Secretary of State – announced his retirement:

“Granite Staters owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Secretary of State Bill Gardner,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “For decades, Bill Gardner has fiercely protected New Hampshire’s First in the Nation presidential primary and overseen our elections that are truly a point of pride for our state – always open, fair, accessible, and accurate. We will miss Bill and his vast institutional knowledge of New Hampshire people, politics, and government. Here’s to a well-deserved retirement and best wishes from all the Sununus.”