Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch NevadaBuilds.com highlighting infrastructure investments

(STL.News) Governor Steve Sisolak launched NevadaBuilds.com on Friday, highlighting the infrastructure investments being made in the State through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This comes a month ahead of the Governor’s first-ever Infrastructure Summit, bringing together stakeholders to discuss best ways to invest in infrastructure to serve Nevadans and build a brighter, more resilient future for our State.

