NC Lottery – Judy Marshburn wins $700,000

Nash County woman wins $700,000, her second major lottery win

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Already the winner of a Cash 5 jackpot, Judy Marshburn of Spring Hope found herself back in the winner’s circle Wednesday, this time collecting the first $700,000 top prize in NC Lottery new scratch-off game.

Marshburn previously won a Cash 5 jackpot of $307,726 in June of 2008.

“I doubled my win this time,” Marshburn said. “Next time I’m coming for the million.”

Marshburn, 57, bought her lucky $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from the Stop N Shop on East Nash Street in Spring Hope.

“I looked at it and I just couldn’t believe it,” Marshburn said. “I’m just very blessed.”

Marshburn claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state withholdings, took home $497,073.

The Scorching Hot 7s game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Three $700,000 prizes remain to be claimed.