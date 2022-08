Moore County woman pockets $100,000 on scratch-off

Cassandra Bandy of Carthage took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Bandy bought her lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the Exprezit on U.S. 1 in Vass. She arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.