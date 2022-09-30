Navratri Special from Religare Broking: Play on EV space! Bajaj Auto could see a 29% rally in a year

Navratri is already here, and we know how important and auspicious the next few days are, signifying festivities across India. Religare Broking will share a fresh stock idea on each day of Navratri for long-term investors.

Day 5:

Target Rs 4,493



LTP Rs 3,476



Upside 29%

Bajaj Auto is the flagship company of the Bajaj Group and is one of the leading manufacturers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India. It is the second largest player in the domestic motorcycle industry with a market share of 18%.

In the three-wheeler space, Bajaj Auto enjoys a leadership position commanding a market share of 61.5% in the domestic market.

Over the past few years, the company has witnessed strong growth in the export market. It has a presence in over 79 countries that contribute nearly 52.7% to its total revenues.

After three years of consecutive decline, two-wheeler manufacturers are likely to see a sales volume growth of 6% for domestic two-wheeler companies in FY23.

The increase in volumes will be driven by improved mobility, and pent-up demand, supported by a normal monsoon and the softening in input costs.

Going ahead, the company has sourced a new supplier to combat semiconductor shortages. Furthermore, the company would focus on restocking inventory at dealer levels.

In the electric vehicle (EV) segment, the company has commissioned a new state-of-the-art plant this June, which will help it to capitalize on the opportunities that EVs offer.

The domestic brokerage firm estimates Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%/17.7%/15.6% over FY22-24E.

Religare Broking recommends a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,493, valuing the standalone business at 18x FY24E EPS.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)