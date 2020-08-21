Navajo Man Randall Farnham Sentenced for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury of a Child under the Age of 18

(STL.News) – Randall Farnham, 35, of Gallup, New Mexico, was sentenced on August 18, 2020 in federal court in Albuquerque to 120 months in prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury of a child under the age of 18 in Indian Country. Upon release from prison, Farnham also will be subject to five years of supervised release.

Farnham pled guilty to this offense on March 3, 2020. Farnham assaulted his two-month old son, ultimately causing life threatening injuries and long-term disabilities. In his plea agreement, he admitted committing the crime within the exterior boundaries of the Navaho Reservation, Indian Country, in McKinley County, New Mexico, on June 24, 2011.

The case was investigated by the Gallup Residency office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elisa Dimas prosecuted the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE