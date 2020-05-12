National Police Week 2020: NDTX Backs the Blue

(STL.News) – Even as the COVID-19 crisis disrupts our nation, law enforcement in North Texas has stepped up to keep our citizens safe.

In honor of National Police Week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas partnered with District Attorney’s Office from across North Texas to thank the many officers and agents who have gone above and beynd the call of duty. You can watch the video on Twitter or Facebook.

United States Attorney Erin Nealy Cox: Even as a public health crisis disrupts our nation, law enforcement in North Texas has really stepped up.

Courtney Coker, Deputy Criminal Chief: They’ve been hard at work, patrolling our streets …

Laura Montes, Assistant U.S. Attorney: … arresting dangerous criminals …

Jeff Haag, West Texas Branch Chief: … conducting investigations …

Lillian Stewart, Managing Assistant U.S. Attorney: … and keeping our citizens safe.

Steve Fahey, Acting First Assistant U.S. Attorney: Our rank and file officers and agents are exceeding the call of duty, putting themselves at risk to maintain law and order.

Alex Lewis, Fort Worth Branch Chief: So from all of us here at the United States Attorney’s Office …

Felicia Kerney, Dallas County District Attorney’s Office: … and from local prosecutors in Dallas …

Tiffany Burks, Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office: … Tarrant County …

Eddie Wharff, Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office: … in Lubbock …

Robert Love, Randall County District Attorney’s Office: … the Panhandle …

Katherine Miller, Assistant U.S. Attorney: … and from all the citizens of the Northern District of Texas …

Steve Fahey: Thank you.

Laura Montes: Thank you.

Tiffany Burks: Thank you.

Alex Lewis: Thank you.

Robert Love: Thank you.

Felicia Kerney: Thank you.

Jeff Haag: Thank you.

Erin Nealy Cox: So to our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, we’re forever grateful for the way you’ve had our backs during the COVID-19 pandemic. We promise you one thing: We’ll always back the blue.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE