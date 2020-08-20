Nathan Nichols and three others facing criminal charges for illegal gambling business that netted more than $3 million

(STL.News) – Four Corpus Christi men are set to appear in federal court following the return of an indictment in relation to the operation of an illegal gambling business, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

The indictment was unsealed today and charges Nathan Nichols, 44, Richard Nunez, 47, Richard Conlon, 56, and Douglas Wells, 51, with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and four counts of operating an illegal gambling business. They are expected to appear for their arraignment Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby.

From March 13, 2018, to Aug. 1, 2019, the men allegedly owned, operated or managed an illegal gambling business in Corpus Christi. The charges allege they also conspired to launder funds generated from that enterprise.

According to the indictment, Nichols, Nunez, Conlon and Wells concealed and disguised the nature, location, source, ownership and control of the illegal gambling proceeds.

During the course of the investigation, authorities allegedly seized several million dollars, gold bars and multiple vehicles, including a Lamborghini.

If convicted, all face up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $500,000.00 maximum fine.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeremy C. Fugate, Neel Kapur and Joel Dunn are prosecuting the case.

