Nathan E. Hazlett Arrested For Possession of Heroin and Crack Cocaine

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On June 15 2020 officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were granted a search warrant for a residence on Elliot Street based on evidence of drug sales and use inside. At approximately 2000 hours that evening the search warrant was executed, and Nathan E. Hazlett was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Hazlett was held in lieu of bail and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court: Windham County Criminal Division on June 16 at 1230 hours to face the charges.

