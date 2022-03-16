Nathan Bushee Charged with Child Pornography Possession

Sioux Falls Man, Nathan Bushee Charged with Possession of Child Pornography

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession of Child Pornography.

Nathan Bushee, age 21, was indicted on March 1, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on March 15, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between on or about April 13, 2021, and December 20, 2021, Bushee knowingly possessed and attempted to possess materials which contain an images of child pornography.

The charge is merely an accusation and Bushee is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Bushee was released on bond pending trial which has not been set yet.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today