Nashville TN: Three Teens Charged for String of Overnight Robberies

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Three teens are in custody for a string of overnight robberies beginning Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. when they approached a man outside H&H Market, 5520 Kentucky Avenue, and demanded his keys at gunpoint.

Charles A. Donald, 18, Kenneth Johnson Jr., 19, and Corshawn Layne, 19, drove off from the market in the victim’s 2013 Nissan Versa. At 10:47 p.m., they parked the stolen Versa outside Walgreens at 7601 Highway 70 South. They approached an employee and asked for a specific phone cord. After she retrieved it, one of the suspects grabbed it from her hand and all three fled.

At 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the suspects opened the car door of a man who had been sleeping in his 2016 Kia Soul in the Planet Fitness parking lot, 7657 Highway 70 South. They forced him out at gunpoint and drove off in his vehicle and the Versa. West Precinct officers this morning located the stolen Kia in the driveway of a Somerset Farms Drive home. The stolen Versa was parked across the street.

The teens were located inside the residence and taken into custody. The keys to the stolen Kia were recovered from the home. During interviews, all three implicated themselves in the incidents. They are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. All three remain jailed in lieu of $200,000 bond each.

Their photos are being withheld pending investigation into their potential involvement in similar cases.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE