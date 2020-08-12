Nashville: Detectives Investigating Targeted Fatal Shooting of Benjamin Lane on Colbert Way

Nashville, TN (STL.News) East Precinct detectives are investigating Tuesday night’s apparent targeted fatal shooting of Benjamin Lane, 30, outside his Colbert Way townhouse.

Lane and his girlfriend were putting together furniture when she heard a loud shotgun blast and Lane fell to the ground. She immediately rendered aid to Lane who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

Detectives located the apparent area where the shooter fired toward Lane nearby. The motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Lane’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE