Nashville: Detectives Investigating Targeted Fatal Shooting of Benjamin Lane on Colbert Way

Nashville, TN (STL.News) East Precinct detectives are investigating Tuesday night’s apparent targeted fatal shooting of Benjamin Lane, 30, outside his Colbert Way townhouse.

Lane and his girlfriend were putting together furniture when she heard a loud shotgun blast and Lane fell to the ground.  She immediately rendered aid to Lane who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

Detectives located the apparent area where the shooter fired toward Lane nearby.  The motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Lane’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.  Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

Share
20 hours ago

Recent Posts

Former Leesburg Resident Jason E. Holmes Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Offense

(STL.News) – A man who previously resided in Leesburg pleaded guilty yesterday to downloading images…

1 min ago

Former Medical Student Marco Viscomi Pleads Guilty to Online Sextortion Scheme

(STL.News) – A Canadian man pleaded guilty yesterday to orchestrating an online sextortion scheme and…

5 mins ago

CME Group to Launch Futures on Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ)

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group and Nasdaq today announced plans for a new futures contract…

59 mins ago

Adjusting to Customer Demand, United Adds New Nonstop Service to Florida

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) United Airlines today announced plans to add up to 28 daily nonstop…

1 hour ago

3M Reports Sales Information for Month of July 2020

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) 3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported sales information for the month of…

2 hours ago

Deputy Chief Accountant Marc Panucci to Leave SEC

Washington DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Marc Panucci, Deputy Chief…

11 hours ago