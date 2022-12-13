Nasdaq on pace to finish its third full month below its 100-day moving average

MicroStockHub Late in Tuesday’s trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is on pace to close below its 100-day moving average once again. Such a finish would officially extend its streak to three months, as the Nasdaq last ended a session above the key technical barrier back on Sept. 12. The index briefly ticked above its 100-day moving average early on Tuesday after Wall Street received another round of cooler inflation data. However, gains eroded after the initial advance. At 2:50 p.m. ET the Nasdaq traded at 11,281 +1.2%, short of its 100-day moving average, which sat at 11,464. See chart below: Along with the broader Nasdaq, technology-focused exchange traded funds severely trimmed their early gains on Tuesday. The global market’s fifth largest ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies, was +3.9% earlier in the day but moderated to a mark of +0.9% by the mid-afternoon. A handful of other tech funds came off their intraday highs as well. These include Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGT), iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW), Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). In mid-afternoon trading, XLK was +0.8%, VGT +1%, IYW +1.6%, FTEC +1.2%, and ARKK +0.1%. U.S. stocks on Tuesday had cut their earlier gains after surging at the open, as investors digested data which showed consumer prices rose less than expected last month.