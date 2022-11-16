Nadine Dorries writing new book about downfall of Boris Johnson



Boris Johnson’s dramatic downfall is to be the subject of a new book by one of his closest allies, the Standard can reveal, raising fears of a new Tory civil war just as Rishi Sunak tries to repair his broken party.Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has begun work on the book, set to be published next year, which has the working title of “The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson”.Although the best selling author is known for writing romantic historical novels set in Liverpool and Ireland, the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire confirmed her new book would be a factual account of the recent psychodrama in Westminster.“Events lately have been stranger than fiction,” Ms Dorries told the Standard. “And I will be drawing on that rich source material. It’s a political whodunnit.”Although sources said it was expected to be a revenge hit on Mr Sunak and his supporters for ‘betraying’ Mr Johnson, Ms Dorries played down suggestions the book would point the finger at the new Prime Minister for forcing Mr Johnson from power.Read MoreMr Sunak resigned as Chancellor in July, citing fundamental differences with Mr Johnson on the economy and concerns over the integrity of his administration. His departure triggered 60 ministerial resignations which eventually forced Mr Johnson to quit.News of the book comes after Mr Johnson pulled out of the contest to replace Liz Truss as Tory leader last month, clearing the way for Mr Sunak to take over as Prime Minister.Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries during a visit to Henbury Farm in north Dorset in August 2022 / PAThroughout, Ms Dorries has remained fiercely loyal to Mr Johnson, regularly using Twitter to argue that he is the only Tory leader capable of defeating Labour at the next general election.Her support looks set to be rewarded with a seat in the House of Lords with the Tory MP reported to be among a group of ultra-loyalists nominated for a peerage by Mr Johnson, though the appointment is said to have been delayed to avoid triggering a by election.The prospect of a new account of Mr Johnson’s last days in power may lead to fresh calls for that peerage to be blocked by Mr Sunak.Conservative MP Julian Knight, who is Chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “I’m sure the book may give Rishi some sleepless nights. Nadine is not known for her forgiving streak, and I imagine she won’t pull any punches when naming names and pointing the finger.”Dorries and Carrie Johnson look on as Boris Johnson makes his resignation speech outside No10 / PAOn the potential for reopening wounds in the Tory party, Mr Knight added: “It’s all part of a thread of covert asides at the new regime…you have a rump of Johnsonites and then those sacked by Liz Truss. There’s a lot of discontented people around.”Ms Dorries was first signed as an author in 2013 and has since gone on to publish 16 novels, selling around three million books, some of them based on her life growing up in a working class family in Liverpool.Her literary agent Piers Blofeld did not name the publisher of her new account of life inside Westminster but described it as “murder on the Downing Street express”.Sam Carter, Editorial Director at publishing house Oneworld, argued traditional political memoirs by former big hitters at Westminster were no longer guaranteed to sell, and pointed to the importance of an author’s brand for their chart position.“If you look at the Sunday Times non-fiction bestseller lists over the last five years and more, you see the dominance of books by authors with a national profile,” he explained.“Nadine Dorries has that name recognition, and any true insider account of Boris’s time in Number 10 will have its attractions if it brings genuine revelations.”However Mr Carter added: “While she’s undeniably well known it’s more notoriety than fame. A sycophantic book is going to struggle to find a readership.”Others questioned how reliable it was likely to be. Earlier this year a report by Parliament’s DCMS Committee expressed disappointment that Ms Dorries did not correct evidence she gave to the committee about a Channel 4 documentary she appeared in in 2010.Ms Dorries claimed the programme, Tower Block of Commons, which featured three other MPs spending a week living on different housing estates with a budget of £64.30, used paid actors – something C4 denied.When asked to reconsider her claims about the programme by the Committee, Ms Dorries stood by them, saying: “I cannot as you suggest say that I made a mistake as that would be untrue.”But John Nicholson, a Scottish National Party MP who is a member of the DCMS Select Committee, has accused Ms Dorries of misleading Parliament and said he has written to the House of Lords Appointments Commission asking it to block her proposed peerage.He said of the new book: “Her background is writing bodice rippers set in Liverpool – now she will write a Boris bodice ripper set at Westminster.“Her account of the former PM’s downfall seems likely to be as florid and fanciful as her various attempts at verity before the Culture Committee.”