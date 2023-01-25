Must-Known drone laws in Scotland (2023)

Edinbur (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Are you going to visit Scotland anytime soon? Do you want to fly a drone there? It is necessary to know about the drone laws in Scotland. You need to know about the drone laws that can affect your ability to fly a drone there. In this guide, you can also get some tips on where and when you can fly your drone. Make sure that the drone flights are safe, secure, legal, and fun. There is no doubt it can save you time and energy. While you can save yourself from paying heavy fines. In extreme situations, you can have your equipment confiscated. If you follow the right rules flying a drone will give you an amazing experience.

Drone Laws In Scotland

The Scottish Aviation Authority has implemented a few drone rules that you may follow correctly. All the drone operators in Scotland must follow the rules mentioned below:

Drone flyers must fly a drone that is below the altitude of 400 feet

Being a drone pilot you must not fly within a 5km radius of the airport and its boundaries

Your drone must be below 250g in weight

If you want to fly a drone you must register it with CAA

Drone operators have to show their registration and documents whenever requested by the police or authorities

Users need to have a valid operator ID

You must have a flyer ID

Drone pilots will have to go through a safety test before they fly a drone in Scotland

Rules For Recreational Drone Users

If you are flying a drone for recreational purposes here are some rules you need to follow:

Always keep your drone within the sight

You must keep the drone 500 feet away from crowded areas

If your drone is equipped with a camera keep it 150 feet away from open areas

Before having a drone flight in any area you must adhere to the local council’s rule

Drone users can use apps to plan their flights successfully

Make sure you don’t enter an unsafe or no-fly zone

Can You Fly A Drone In Scotland?

Yes, it is legal to fly a drone in Scotland. All you need is to follow the guidance and drone laws perfectly. The Scottish Government and aviation authority have set certain rules for flying the drone. It will help you operate your drone correctly and safely. Scotland has several restricted flight zones. You need to keep your drone away from commercial airspaces, especially airports and military bases. We recommend you not fly in a no-fly zone area. It is necessary to check such requirements before you fly the drone.

Do You Need A License To Fly A Drone In Scotland?

You need to know the weight of your drone before applying for a license. If it has a camera, once again you need a license before flying it. When your drone is less than 250g but doesn’t have a camera, you may not need any license. However, if your drone is more than 250g or has a camera, it must comply with CAA Drone Registration. You may have to take an online safety test and register your drone as well. This will help you get an operator and flyer ID. If you want to fly a drone legally you must have a permit along with the license.

What Size Of A Drone Can You Fly In Scotland?

You can fly a drone of any size legally in Scotland. However, the first step is to register your drone if it is over 250g in weight. When you register your drone it will provide you with an operator and flyer ID. You will require both these IDs and fly a drone that is 250g in Scotland. If you want to get a flyer ID it is necessary to pass the online theory test by CAA. This test is free and you can take this test anytime you want. Both children and adults can take this test.

Do You Need To Register Your Drone In Scotland Before Flying?

You need to check if your done has a class mark or not. The class mark will be right on the back side of the drone along with a few instructions. People who are looking for photography with the help of a drone must have a flyer and operator ID. You need to comply with the rules and fly the drone legally in Scotland. The Civil Aviation Authority will let you know all about the rules when it comes to the flying drone.