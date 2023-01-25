Must Known Drone Laws in France (in 2023)

Paris (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – In France, the locals are interested in aerial photography. Locals and tourists use unmanned aerial vehicles like drones. The drones in France are carried out within a regulatory framework. According to the new European regulations for flying a drone in France, you must follow certain rules to fly a drone safely. On January 1, 2021, new drone laws were released that must be followed by UAV operators and manufacturers.

Drone Laws In France

For drone operators in France, it is essential to follow certain rules set by the government. The HOsiHO Drone Network pilots must follow these rules during the transition period. These rules maintain most of the existing flight scenarios. You must follow the regulatory requirements that are already in force in France.

The two European regulations (1) will now be applicable but some rules remain national as they are not related to air safety. The security of installations or electronic reporting is necessary if you wish to fly a drone safely in France.

The transition period will end on January 1, 2023, for the manufacturers and on December 2, 2023, for operators. Drone flying that involves aerial photography using UAVs will have the following new obligations:

There are Limitations to the flight ceiling. The flight height will now be 120m maximum instead of 150m.

The implementation of electronic signaling equipment will be applied to each UAV. If the weight of the UAV in flight is > 800g) then the electronic device will allow the remote signaling of UAVs. The drone that uses the WiFi must have a valid registration number, position, and speed.

You must obtain a European registration number of the UAS operator to fly a drone in France in 2023. The registration number must be provided by the Supervisory Authority, the DGAC. The number begins with FRAxxx and applies to a French UAV operator.

The drone pilot must obtain a Certificate of Theoretical Aptitude for Telepiloting (CATT). This would be the result of training or can be equivalent to the duly registered by the DGAC.

Authorized Flight Scenarios

In the transition period until December 2, 2023, France will be maintaining the 3 existing scenarios for moderate or high-risk flights. Drone flying in populated areas, and aerodromes, will be allowed to be flown in the regulatory air zones. At the level of European regulations, your operations will be classified into the Specific Category:

Scenario S-1: Drone pilots can fly outdoors in unrestricted zones. You can also use outside populated areas, that don’t have any overflying third parties. The telepilot can fly at a maximum horizontal distance of 200 meters.

Scenario S-2: Drone flying is possible outside populated areas. Drone pilots can fly at a horizontal distance out of sight of the telepilot. You can fly the drone at a distance of 1km, and a maximum height of 120 meters (UAV < 2kilos) or 50 meters (UAV > 2kilos).

Scenario S-3: The use of drones in populated areas, is allowed for flying over third parties. In the view of the telepilot the drone pilot can fly at a maximum horizontal distance of 100 meters from the telepilot.

What Safeguards Should Be Taken To Fly A Drone In France?

If you want to aerial shots with professional equipment or a drone that weighs more than 250g, then you are obliged to use a civil drone operator that has been declared by the French DGAC. It is strongly advised to get Civil Liability insurance (RC).

You must ensure that your service provider provides you with the necessary authorizations. In this respect the drone pilot must be able to provide you with the following documents:

His CATT and registration number. The document should be checked in order with Civil Aviation.

A certificate that holds the air liability insurance

A detailed estimate of the drone service to be carried out

In the second phase, you must carry out the procedures for flying a drone in France. It is important to make requests for specific authorizations to get permission. It includes sending a form to the local prefecture for overflights in areas with a lot of population.

Flying in populated areas (scenario S-3) requires the drone pilot to request a protocol with the manager of controlled airspace. It is important to consult the service provider as he will be able to provide you with the required waivers or agreements.