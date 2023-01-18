Must-Known Drone Laws in Egypt (in 2023)

Egypt (Brussels Morning Newspaper) –Egypt is one of the top tourist spots. It offers incredible architecture and visually appealing sceneries. You will like to visit one of the oldest civilizations in the world. Drone flyers like to capture the beauty of this country. If you are planning to Egypt anytime soon make sure you know the rules regarding drone flying. When you break the rules it can lead to heavy fines or other consequences. Are you trying to bring a drone to Egypt and fly it? You need to get permission from the Civil Aviation Authority. However, it can be difficult to get this permission from the CAA.

General Rules To Fly A Drone In Egypt

Drone laws are constantly changing and you need to check the rules regularly. When the follow the rules it will help you avoid fines and penalties. Here are the general rules for flying a drone in Egypt:

According to Law No 28 and 92, you need to take permission for flying a drone in Egypt. This permission can be obtained from the Civil Aviation Authority

You cannot fly a drone in public areas. This rule is fixed for giving safety to their citizens. If the drone falls over people it can turn out to be highly dangerous

The drone flyer must respect the privacy of people while flying a drone

You can keep the drone away from personal property, homes, and offices

Drone users are not allowed to fly over airports or near the areas. It will help prevent the drone from halting the operation of airplanes

Pilots can fly a drone during the daylight or when the weather is appropriate. This will help the drone flyer keep a smooth operation of the drone

The drone must remain below 120 meters

Users need to keep their drones away from sensitive government buildings or military spaces

Keep your drone within the direct line of visibility

You cannot fly a drone closer than 9km from airports and airfields

Drone flyer needs assistance during the time of drone operation

Can You Bring A Drone To Egypt?

You cannot bring a drone to Egypt. According to a recent law, you are prohibited to use or trade drones. Whether you are from a company or an individual you cannot bring it to this country. You cannot use the drone for personal and commercial purposes unless you obtain a permit. It can be challenging to obtain a permit from the Ministry of Defense.

When you receive permission from the authorities it will be easy to bring a drone. However, if you bring it without permission it can lead to penalties and fines. The level of fine and punishment can enhance depending on the offense.

What Are The Penalties For Breaking Drone Laws?

You cannot import, manufacture, collect, or possess drones when you go to Egypt. If you violate any of these rules it will lead to a lot of trouble. The first thing is that your drone will be confiscated at the airport. Moreover, you will have to pay heavy fines. You can get one to seven years in prison. While you may need to pay a fine of around 5,000 to 50,000.

Can You Fly Drones Over A Pyramid?

You better not try to fly a drone over the pyramid. It is necessary to understand that the security around these pyramids is usually very high. Tourists need to be sure about these laws and regulations before they think about flying a drone. You may see a lot of YouTube videos that feature videos and pictures of the pyramid. However, you need to stop yourself from doing it.

Do I need A License To Fly Drone That Is Under 250g?

All drone pilots need a license before flying a drone. Your done must weigh between 250g to 20kg but it still requires you to have a permit. When you register for drone flying it will cost you £9 per year. This also applies to those drones that have a camera and are part of various categories.

How To Register A Drone In Egypt?

You can register your drone with the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority. The first thing is to get all the necessary documents ready. This includes your passport, license number, and certificate of ownership. You can pass all these documents to the ECAA office near you. If your documents are complete you can get the permit within a few months. Make sure you are 18 years or above as the registration will be under your name.