Must Known Drone Laws In Denmark in 2023

Denmark (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – Denmark is the perfect destination for people who love flying drones. If you are looking for a beautiful landscape to fly your drone, then Denmark is the perfect place for you. You will be able to get some of the best drone shots and footage by choosing locations for drone flying in Denmark. It is important to follow drone laws and regulations if you want to fly a drone safely in the country.

Can You Fly A Drone In Denmark?

Flying a drone in Denmark is allowed. According to Denmark’s national aviation authority, the Denmark Civil Aviation Administration (CAA), it is legal to fly a drone in Denmark. Most drones fall in the “open” category and there are certain rules to be followed when flying a drone in Denmark.

Rules For Flying A Drone In Denmark In The Open Category

A drone can be considered in the “Open” category if it falls under the following conditions:

Your drone is class identification and has labels up from 0 to 4

Your drone is purchased before January 2023.

Your drone’s maximum weight is 25kg or less.

You keep your drone away from people

You maintain a visual line of sight.

It is not allowed to fly a drone over 120m in the air

The drone you are flying must not carry any dangerous or explosive material.

General rules For Drone Flight In Denmark

The drone pilot must be registered with the Danish Transport, Construction, and Housing Authority.

It is essential to mark your drone with your name as the owner, phone number, and registration number that has been assigned by the Danish Transport, Construction, and Housing Authority.

If your drone is a micro drone it should weigh less than 250g. The drone should have a max speed below 50 km/h.

If your drone is more than 7 kg, then you must have a drone awareness accreditation.

The drone pilot must be over 16 years old to fly a drone. If you’re between 12-15 then you must take a test to fly a drone under the supervision of a guardian.

If your drone is more than 250g, then the drone must be covered with insurance and must have a total sum of 0.75 million euros in coverage.

The max weight of the drone must be more than 25 kg.

The drone must stay away from the manned aircraft.

Keep the drone away from the military bases by a distance of at least 8 kilometers.

You cannot fly your drone in densely populated built-up areas

Your drone must stay away from other drones as this can lead to the danger of collision.

To fly at night, your drone must be equipped with a light that will allow the operator to see the drone during flight

Rules For Flying A Drone In A Built Up Area In Denmark

In addition to all the rules discussed above, there are some other rules for flying a drone in areas of habitation, commercial or recreational places like sports halls, summer cottage areas, inhabited camping sites, and industrial and harbor areas.

Parks and beaches are considered built-up areas as they are close to populated areas and roads.

You can only fly your drone in such areas for professional purposes

The drone pilot must be at least 18 years old.

The drone must not be flown above 120m in altitude.

It is essential to get a drone license that applies to the type of flight that the drone pilot is ready to conduct. The drone pilot must take permission from the Danish Transport, construction, and housing authority.

You must have an experience as a drone pilot before you start to fly a drone in built-up areas. The drone pilots are allowed to fly a drone for a total of 5 hours while flying outside built-up areas.

It is important to notify the local police 24 hours before the flight lands

If the drone pilot is interested to fly the drone beyond the visual line of sight, then be sure to fly it above 120m in altitude. It is also important to get special permission from the Danish Transport, Construction, and housing authority.

A special license is also required if you want to fly a drone at night. It is best to contact the Danish Transport, Construction, and housing authority before setting out on your journey.

Within 24 hours after landing the drone flight, you must enter the entire information on the flight in a log or a corresponding document.