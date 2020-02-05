Multiple-Time Convicted Felon Arthur Forman Who Had Violent Encounter With Law Enforcement Admits Possessing Cocaine, Oxycodone, And A Firearm

(STL.News) – A Union County, New Jersey man who was previously convicted of several felonies admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute drugs and that he possessed a handgun to aid his drug distribution, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced today.

Arthur Forman, 37, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4, 2020 to a Superseding Information charging him with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and oxycodone, possession of a firearm in the course of committing that drug crime, and being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Forman entered his plea before United States District Judge Katharine S. Hayden in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

During an encounter with the Plainfield, NJ police Department on October 13, 2017, Forman resisted arrest by violently choking a Plainfield detective. While trying to evade capture, Forman transferred a bag containing the cocaine and firearm to a family member, who attempted to dispose of the bag and its contents by throwing it out a window. During a subsequent search of Forman’s bedroom, Plainfield police officers found numerous oxycodone pills and paraphernalia used to grind pills and package drugs for sale. Forman today acknowledged that he possessed the drugs and gun. Forman also acknowledged that he was previously convicted in 2016 in Union County, New Jersey of resisting arrest and eluding, a felony under New Jersey state law.

The combined charges are punishable by a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, under the leadership of Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson; the Plainfield Police Division, under the leadership of Police Director Lisa Burgess; and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, with the investigation leading to the guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua L. Haber and Desiree Grace Latzer of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Newark.

Defense counsel: James Lisa, Esq., Jersey City, NJ

